Amenities

recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Be the first group to move into this brand new, updated 2 bedroom english garden! One of the bedrooms can fit a full size bed and the other one can fit a queen! The unit is carpeted throughout with the exception being the kitchen and bathroom. Priced to rent quickly! Completely updated kitchen with a brand new fridge and stove. There is no laundry in the building but there is a laundromat less than 5 minutes away



Terms: One year lease