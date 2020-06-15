4532 North Claremont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room

Clean, Quiet, Bright, Heated, brick building. 2 bedroom bath and a half, lots of closets, Hardwood floors, A/C Eat in Kitchen, Security System, Balcony, W&D in building, freshly painted & New Windows. Located in the Heart of Lincoln Square, 1 Block to Brown Line Western Stop, close to Welles Park, Sulzer Library, Old Town School Of Folk Music, Davis Theater, Tons of Restaurants Bars, and Great Shopping. No Pets, NON Smokers $50 Non refundable Credit and Background Check. Security Deposit $2200 PARKING AVAILABLE $100