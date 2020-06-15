All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4532 North Claremont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4532 North Claremont Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

4532 North Claremont Avenue

4532 North Claremont Avenue · (773) 619-1437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4532 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Clean, Quiet, Bright, Heated, brick building. 2 bedroom bath and a half, lots of closets, Hardwood floors, A/C Eat in Kitchen, Security System, Balcony, W&D in building, freshly painted & New Windows. Located in the Heart of Lincoln Square, 1 Block to Brown Line Western Stop, close to Welles Park, Sulzer Library, Old Town School Of Folk Music, Davis Theater, Tons of Restaurants Bars, and Great Shopping. No Pets, NON Smokers $50 Non refundable Credit and Background Check. Security Deposit $2200 PARKING AVAILABLE $100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 North Claremont Avenue have any available units?
4532 North Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 North Claremont Avenue have?
Some of 4532 North Claremont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 North Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4532 North Claremont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 North Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4532 North Claremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4532 North Claremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4532 North Claremont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4532 North Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 North Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 North Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4532 North Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4532 North Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4532 North Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 North Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 North Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4532 North Claremont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity