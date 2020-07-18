Amenities

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 451 W ARMITAGE AVE, #2 - Property Id: 314129



Huge Lincoln Park 3 bed / 2 bath available Sep. 1st!

Incredible Lincoln Park Location! Roomy 3-bed/2-bath condo features hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite worktops, in-unit laundry, decorative fireplace, and jetted tub. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined corner, Lincoln and Oz Parks are just a short stroll away, with plenty of shops and restaurants down the block. Don't pass this one up! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Fireplace, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit

No Dogs Allowed



