4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4503 N Whipple, Raised 1st floor (Not a Garden)

One bedroom apartment, well maintained building near Brown Line Francisco L.

Hardwood floors throughout

Ample closets

Kitchen has dishwasher

Very bright apartment with windows

Near public transportation, Brown Line Francisco Station

Easy street parking

Heating: Radiators...Heat Included

Located in the Manor. Ravenswood Manor, on the corner Sunnyside and Whipple

Awesome coin Laundry in Building



Heat, Water and Hot Water included

Available July 15 or August 1, 2020

Rent: $1,095 per month



Application Fee: $40

keywords: Ravenswood Manor, Fransisco Brown Line, heat included



no smoking

We do background checks and credit checks on each tenant

This is NOT a garden unit.

$100 Cat fee