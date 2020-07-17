All apartments in Chicago
4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:06 AM

4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1

4503 North Whipple Street · (773) 474-3137
Location

4503 North Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4503 N Whipple, Raised 1st floor (Not a Garden)
One bedroom apartment, well maintained building near Brown Line Francisco L.
Hardwood floors throughout
Ample closets
Kitchen has dishwasher
Very bright apartment with windows
Near public transportation, Brown Line Francisco Station
Easy street parking
Heating: Radiators...Heat Included
Located in the Manor. Ravenswood Manor, on the corner Sunnyside and Whipple
Awesome coin Laundry in Building

Heat, Water and Hot Water included
Available July 15 or August 1, 2020
Rent: $1,095 per month

Application Fee: $40
keywords: Ravenswood Manor, Fransisco Brown Line, heat included

no smoking
We do background checks and credit checks on each tenant
This is NOT a garden unit.
$100 Cat fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 have any available units?
4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 have?
Some of 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 currently offering any rent specials?
4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 is pet friendly.
Does 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 offer parking?
No, 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 does not offer parking.
Does 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 have a pool?
No, 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 does not have a pool.
Does 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 have accessible units?
No, 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 North Whipple Street, 4503-1 has units with dishwashers.
