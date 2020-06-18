4500 N WINCHESTER AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Two Bedroom in Ravenswood--Heat & Water Included! Large two-bedroom updated apartment with newer kitchen and bath. Laminate and ceramic flooring. Elevator building with laundry & bike storage on site. Located close to Damen Brown Line, Ravenswood Metra stops, and new Mariano's, Trader Joe's, and nearby Welles Park, and Sulzer Library. Laundry in building Bike storage On-site maintenance Parking is available at garage next door (separate company) Heat included Tenant pays electric / central A/C Cats only. No Dogs No Smoking Photos may be of similar unit.