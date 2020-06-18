All apartments in Chicago
4500 N WINCHESTER AVE
4500 N WINCHESTER AVE

4500 North Winchester Avenue · (847) 644-3314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4500 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Two Bedroom in Ravenswood--Heat & Water Included! Large two-bedroom updated apartment with newer kitchen and bath. Laminate and ceramic flooring. Elevator building with laundry & bike storage on site. Located close to Damen Brown Line, Ravenswood Metra stops, and new Mariano's, Trader Joe's, and nearby Welles Park, and Sulzer Library. Laundry in building Bike storage On-site maintenance Parking is available at garage next door (separate company) Heat included Tenant pays electric / central A/C Cats only. No Dogs No Smoking Photos may be of similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
