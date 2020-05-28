All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4457 South Oakenwald Avenue

4457 South Oakenwald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4457 South Oakenwald Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Massive duplex down, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in a stunning grey stone building. The mail level features a large living space, spacious kitchen with an abundance of storage, and 2 bedrooms. Lower level has 2nd huge living space, full bath, and 3rd bedroom.There is tons of storage throughout the home. Amazing outdoor patio with additional green space perfect for entertaining. Abundant street parking available. Unit will be completely repainted and cleaned prior to new tenant in addition to replacing the oven/stove & dishwasher in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue have any available units?
4457 South Oakenwald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue have?
Some of 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4457 South Oakenwald Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue offer parking?
No, 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue have a pool?
No, 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4457 South Oakenwald Avenue has units with dishwashers.
