4457 South Oakenwald Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Massive duplex down, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in a stunning grey stone building. The mail level features a large living space, spacious kitchen with an abundance of storage, and 2 bedrooms. Lower level has 2nd huge living space, full bath, and 3rd bedroom.There is tons of storage throughout the home. Amazing outdoor patio with additional green space perfect for entertaining. Abundant street parking available. Unit will be completely repainted and cleaned prior to new tenant in addition to replacing the oven/stove & dishwasher in kitchen.