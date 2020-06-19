4431 N Kimball Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment will be your next home in Albany Park. The home features massive living space with a gorgeous fireplace. Great size kitchen and dining space. Each large room has great closet space. Enjoy the central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, a garage spot with your name on it.



Albany Park is a foodie's dream neighborhood with one of the most diverse collections of authentic restaurants. The neighborhood is also a commuter's relief, only a 7 minute brief walk to the Kimball Brown Line stop. Albany Park is also known for the nearby parks for exploring and exercise.



The unit will be available July, as the entire unit is being renovated as we speak. Be the first to take over the newly remodeled lease and unit and make this amazing unit your next home. If you're interested in learning more and discussing the application process to reserve the home before construction is completed, please follow the link provided. Welcome home!