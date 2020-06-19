All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4431 N Kimball Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4431 N Kimball Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

4431 N Kimball Ave

4431 North Kimball Avenue · (773) 242-9789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4431 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment will be your next home in Albany Park. The home features massive living space with a gorgeous fireplace. Great size kitchen and dining space. Each large room has great closet space. Enjoy the central A/C, in-unit washer and dryer, a garage spot with your name on it.

Albany Park is a foodie's dream neighborhood with one of the most diverse collections of authentic restaurants. The neighborhood is also a commuter's relief, only a 7 minute brief walk to the Kimball Brown Line stop. Albany Park is also known for the nearby parks for exploring and exercise.

The unit will be available July, as the entire unit is being renovated as we speak. Be the first to take over the newly remodeled lease and unit and make this amazing unit your next home. If you're interested in learning more and discussing the application process to reserve the home before construction is completed, please follow the link provided. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 N Kimball Ave have any available units?
4431 N Kimball Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 N Kimball Ave have?
Some of 4431 N Kimball Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 N Kimball Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4431 N Kimball Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 N Kimball Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 N Kimball Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4431 N Kimball Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4431 N Kimball Ave does offer parking.
Does 4431 N Kimball Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4431 N Kimball Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 N Kimball Ave have a pool?
No, 4431 N Kimball Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4431 N Kimball Ave have accessible units?
No, 4431 N Kimball Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 N Kimball Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 N Kimball Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4431 N Kimball Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
1440 E. 52nd Street
1440-1450 E 52nd St
Chicago, IL 60615
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Parc Huron
469 W Huron St
Chicago, IL 60654
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
11 W. Division
11 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity