Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
442 E Erie St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

442 E Erie St

442 East Erie Street · (312) 687-3503
Location

442 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
High-rise Streeterville luxury Apartment - Property Id: 276611

Living in high-rise Streeterville luxury means New Year's eve toasts against Chicago's striking skyline. It's warm summer days, grilling on the Sky Park and lounging next to the cool blue waters of our indoor pool. It's spa-inspired afternoons, sweating in our state-of-the-art fitness center and detoxing in our sauna. It's scenic bike rides to Navy Pier and a hop, skip, and a jump from Lakeshore Drive. It's life at the crossroads of Chicago's active heart - the prestigious Streeterville neighborhood. It's your apartment living fantasies come to fruition.
Featuring modern floor-plans and pet-friendly units.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276611
Property Id 276611

(RLNE5907837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 E Erie St have any available units?
442 E Erie St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 E Erie St have?
Some of 442 E Erie St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 E Erie St currently offering any rent specials?
442 E Erie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 E Erie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 E Erie St is pet friendly.
Does 442 E Erie St offer parking?
No, 442 E Erie St does not offer parking.
Does 442 E Erie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 E Erie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 E Erie St have a pool?
Yes, 442 E Erie St has a pool.
Does 442 E Erie St have accessible units?
No, 442 E Erie St does not have accessible units.
Does 442 E Erie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 E Erie St does not have units with dishwashers.
