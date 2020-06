Amenities

Lincoln Park Single Family Coach House

2-story 4-Brm/2.5-Bath Single Family House completely rehabbed in 2018. East Lincoln Park/Lakeview single family house steps to Lake and Park. Tucked away at the end of a private driveway accommodating up to 4 cars in a quiet place ion the middle of bustling district. Designer finished approximately 2000 sq. ft. jumbo 4 bedroom 7 room house with private walk-out patio. Huge kitchen with island with separate eating area and brand new stainless steel appliances. Large en suite master bedroom. In-unit laundry and central HVAC. Large picture windows, electronic fire place, open floor plan with high ceilings, storage. PARKING AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL COST.

