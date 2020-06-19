All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4408 W Belden St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4408 W Belden St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4408 W Belden St 2

4408 West Belden Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4408 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Hermosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Hermosa BRAND NEW 2 bedroom!! - Property Id: 148363

2 Bed / 1 Bath Beautiful Rehabbed Apartment in Hermosa near Fullerton Bus, Restaurants & Shopping. Updated Kitchen!

2 Bed / 1 Bath Rehabbed Apartment in Hermosa near Fullerton Bus, Restaurants & Shopping.

-Updated Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave
-New Espresso Kitchen Cabinets
-Large Bedrooms w/ Custom Closet Organizers
-Large Living Room
-Central Heat
-No AC / Window Units Welcome
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Laundry in Building

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148363
Property Id 148363

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 W Belden St 2 have any available units?
4408 W Belden St 2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 W Belden St 2 have?
Some of 4408 W Belden St 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 W Belden St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4408 W Belden St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 W Belden St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 W Belden St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4408 W Belden St 2 offer parking?
No, 4408 W Belden St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4408 W Belden St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 W Belden St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 W Belden St 2 have a pool?
No, 4408 W Belden St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4408 W Belden St 2 have accessible units?
No, 4408 W Belden St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 W Belden St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 W Belden St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4408 W Belden St 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
8312 S Ingleside Ave
8312 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity