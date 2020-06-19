4408 W Belden St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Hermosa BRAND NEW 2 bedroom!! - Property Id: 148363
2 Bed / 1 Bath Beautiful Rehabbed Apartment in Hermosa near Fullerton Bus, Restaurants & Shopping. Updated Kitchen!
-Updated Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave
-New Espresso Kitchen Cabinets
-Large Bedrooms w/ Custom Closet Organizers
-Large Living Room
-Central Heat
-No AC / Window Units Welcome
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Laundry in Building
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148363
Property Id 148363
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5706684)