439 W Melrose St 03b
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

439 W Melrose St 03b

439 W Melrose St · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

439 W Melrose St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 03b · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious & Bright 1BR in East Lake View! - Property Id: 218700

Fantastic renovated one bedroom apartment with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light. All utilities included, except electric! Incredible location in East Lake View less than a block from the Lake and Belmont Harbor. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218700
Property Id 218700

(RLNE5805111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 W Melrose St 03b have any available units?
439 W Melrose St 03b has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 W Melrose St 03b have?
Some of 439 W Melrose St 03b's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 W Melrose St 03b currently offering any rent specials?
439 W Melrose St 03b isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 W Melrose St 03b pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 W Melrose St 03b is pet friendly.
Does 439 W Melrose St 03b offer parking?
No, 439 W Melrose St 03b does not offer parking.
Does 439 W Melrose St 03b have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 W Melrose St 03b does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 W Melrose St 03b have a pool?
No, 439 W Melrose St 03b does not have a pool.
Does 439 W Melrose St 03b have accessible units?
No, 439 W Melrose St 03b does not have accessible units.
Does 439 W Melrose St 03b have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 W Melrose St 03b has units with dishwashers.
