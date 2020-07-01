4339 N Hazel St 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill key fob access

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 UPTOWN CONDO QUALITY 3 BED 2 BATH!!! - Property Id: 301802



This location is a seven minute walk from the Red Line at the Wilson-North Inner stop. Nearby parks include Montrose Dog Beach, Cranberry Park and Clarendon Park.

Features:

-Fob keyless entry

-Nest thermostat

-LED lighting

-Smart home lighting controls

-Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher & Microwave

- In Unit Laundry

- Hardwood Floors

- Large Bedrooms

-Gorgeous and spacious roof deck with 2 BBQ areas!

-Dog wash!!

Parking Options~

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301802

Property Id 301802



(RLNE5888386)