Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4339 N Hazel St 1

4339 N Hazel St · No Longer Available
Location

4339 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 UPTOWN CONDO QUALITY 3 BED 2 BATH!!! - Property Id: 301802

This location is a seven minute walk from the Red Line at the Wilson-North Inner stop. Nearby parks include Montrose Dog Beach, Cranberry Park and Clarendon Park.
Features:
-Fob keyless entry
-Nest thermostat
-LED lighting
-Smart home lighting controls
-Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher & Microwave
- In Unit Laundry
- Hardwood Floors
- Large Bedrooms
-Gorgeous and spacious roof deck with 2 BBQ areas!
-Dog wash!!
Parking Options~
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301802
Property Id 301802

(RLNE5888386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 N Hazel St 1 have any available units?
4339 N Hazel St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4339 N Hazel St 1 have?
Some of 4339 N Hazel St 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 N Hazel St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4339 N Hazel St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 N Hazel St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4339 N Hazel St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4339 N Hazel St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4339 N Hazel St 1 offers parking.
Does 4339 N Hazel St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 N Hazel St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 N Hazel St 1 have a pool?
No, 4339 N Hazel St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4339 N Hazel St 1 have accessible units?
No, 4339 N Hazel St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 N Hazel St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4339 N Hazel St 1 has units with dishwashers.
