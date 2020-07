Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge Ravenswood 1 bedroom on elevated 1st floor in charming walk up. Features hardwood floors and heat included. The apartment also features a large kitchen with a large pantry. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom is a good size and can fit a queen sized bed. Plenty of closet space. Separate living room and dining room - both large. No security deposit, just a one time $450 move in fee for the apartment. 1 cat is allowed with an extra $20 per month pet rent.Located in Ravenswood a few blocks from the Montrose Brown Line stop and the Ashland buses run just outside. Easy street parking.Photos are of a model unit of similar size and quality.To set up a showing please contact Elizabeth with Elan Realty Group at 773-453-4531 or email ENazarian@elanrealtygroup.com.