Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard dogs allowed

Explore this quintessential courtyard walk-up in Chicago's historic Buena Park Neighborhood, home to the most beautiful lakeside mansions and Georgian architecture. Just blocks from Wrigleyville, the lakefront and Montrose Harbor; you'll have easy access to public transportation and lifestyle conveniences. This building offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with renovated kitchens and hardwood floors.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

No Dogs Allowed



