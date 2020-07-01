Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

SOUTH IRVING PARK REMODELED ONE BED - Property Id: 297864



Location: 4265 W Addison St, South Irving Park, 60641

Rent: $1050

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Heat and water included

- Recent renovation

- Granite countertops

- Hardwood flooring

- King/queen size bedroom

- Must have credit in good standing



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



