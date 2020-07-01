All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4265 W Addison St

4265 West Addison Street · (224) 226-4000
Location

4265 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
SOUTH IRVING PARK REMODELED ONE BED - Property Id: 297864

Location: 4265 W Addison St, South Irving Park, 60641
Rent: $1050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Heat and water included
- Recent renovation
- Granite countertops
- Hardwood flooring
- King/queen size bedroom
- Must have credit in good standing

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4265-w-addison-st-chicago-il/297864
Property Id 297864

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5949987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4265 W Addison St have any available units?
4265 W Addison St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4265 W Addison St have?
Some of 4265 W Addison St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4265 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
4265 W Addison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4265 W Addison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4265 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Does 4265 W Addison St offer parking?
Yes, 4265 W Addison St offers parking.
Does 4265 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4265 W Addison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4265 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 4265 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 4265 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 4265 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4265 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4265 W Addison St does not have units with dishwashers.
