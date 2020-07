Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment is West Humboldt Park. This unit is very bright and sunny. The bedrooms can fit queen size beds. The kitchen can fit a diner table.No pets allowed at all. Credit check needed to rent. Parking may be available in the rear for an added fee. Security deposit required. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No laundry in building. Equal Housing Opportunity