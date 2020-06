Amenities

Fabulous four bedroom, two bathroom newer construction duplex in Buena Park features updated eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, private deck, large living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, huge bedrooms, great closet space, carpeted upstairs with skylights, central heat and air, in unit laundry, and one cat is allowed. Close to Wrigley, Red and Purple el stops, and the Lake! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease