Amenities

granite counters garage elevator bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage

Available ASAP! ONE FREE MONTH ON A 13MONTH LEASE! For new tenants only. 4th floor front facing unit overlooking Barry! 700sqft and has heat, water and cooking gas included! Newer cabinets and granite counters. Great value in an unbelievable location in Lakeview. Very close to the lake as well! Parking available for 85-125/month. NO security deposit OR move in fee! NO cat fees either. On-site building engineer. Bike storage. Elevator building. Easy to show!