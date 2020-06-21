All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

421 W Armitage Ave # 2

421 West Armitage Avenue · (847) 219-6809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2595 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! - Property Id: 292042

Beautiful unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in the wonderful Lincoln Park neighborhood is available 8/1. Furnished with light hardwood floors, big windows for lots of sunlight, kitchen with granite countertops SS appliances and a dishwasher, marble bathroom, lots of closet space, W/D in unit, central A/C and heating system and a great outdoor space perfect for BBQ.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292042
Property Id 292042

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 have any available units?
421 W Armitage Ave # 2 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 have?
Some of 421 W Armitage Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
421 W Armitage Ave # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 offer parking?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 W Armitage Ave # 2 has units with dishwashers.
