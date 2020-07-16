4209 North Mobile Avenue

Amenities

Absolutely, charming one bedroom available in Jefferson Park! This 600 sq ft, 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom, features 3 rooms, a kitchen, bedroom and additional room that can be used as bedroom or office, with lots of natural light, and so much more. The building is located on a beautiful tree lined street, close to parks, public transportation, schools, shopping and more. Enjoy the backyard space with family and friends, great for barbecues. This is a unique unit, rarely available, and ready to be occupied. No Security Deposit, Move-in fee $500. Don't miss it!!!!