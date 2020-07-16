All apartments in Chicago
4209 North Mobile Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

4209 North Mobile Avenue

4209 North Mobile Avenue · (224) 730-8964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4209 North Mobile Avenue, Chicago, IL 60634
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit G-R · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Absolutely, charming one bedroom available in Jefferson Park! This 600 sq ft, 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom, features 3 rooms, a kitchen, bedroom and additional room that can be used as bedroom or office, with lots of natural light, and so much more. The building is located on a beautiful tree lined street, close to parks, public transportation, schools, shopping and more. Enjoy the backyard space with family and friends, great for barbecues. This is a unique unit, rarely available, and ready to be occupied. No Security Deposit, Move-in fee $500. Don't miss it!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 North Mobile Avenue have any available units?
4209 North Mobile Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4209 North Mobile Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4209 North Mobile Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 North Mobile Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4209 North Mobile Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4209 North Mobile Avenue offer parking?
No, 4209 North Mobile Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4209 North Mobile Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 North Mobile Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 North Mobile Avenue have a pool?
No, 4209 North Mobile Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4209 North Mobile Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4209 North Mobile Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 North Mobile Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 North Mobile Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 North Mobile Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 North Mobile Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
