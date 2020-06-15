420 N State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool package receiving

Gorg 1bed with Balcony! 1 Mo Free! River North



New River North building

Best location there is! Steps to the Red Line, Riverwalk, everything River North has to offer, and more!

Floor to ceiling windows

Newly renovated throughout

W/D in unit

Spacious and huge closets

Great view!



Price reflects 1 mo free on 13 mo lease!



Amenities include -

Indoor pool

Fitness center

Outdoor sundeck

24 hour door staff

Package receiving



