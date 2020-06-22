415 North Clinton Street

Amenities

West Loop 1BR Brick Loft with Parking & Balcony Available 8/1!

Must see top floor 1 bedroom loft in sought after West Loop! Spacious layout, gorgeous exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, in unit W/D and a balcony for grilling this summer! Common area amenities include a very functional exercise room, roof top deck, bike room and storage. Parking is included! Sorry, no pets!



