Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:51 PM

415 North Clinton Street

415 North Clinton Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 North Clinton Street, Chicago, IL 60654
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 805 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
West Loop 1BR Brick Loft with Parking & Balcony Available 8/1!
Must see top floor 1 bedroom loft in sought after West Loop! Spacious layout, gorgeous exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, in unit W/D and a balcony for grilling this summer! Common area amenities include a very functional exercise room, roof top deck, bike room and storage. Parking is included! Sorry, no pets!

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Storage, Roof Deck, Fireplace, Balcony, Patio, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 North Clinton Street have any available units?
415 North Clinton Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 North Clinton Street have?
Some of 415 North Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 North Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 North Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 North Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 North Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 415 North Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 North Clinton Street does offer parking.
Does 415 North Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 North Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 North Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 415 North Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 North Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 415 North Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 North Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 North Clinton Street has units with dishwashers.
