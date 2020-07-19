Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator gym pool bike storage internet access

Unit 1205 Available 08/01/20 415 E WATERSIDE DR, #1205



420 E Waterside 1205

Amazing 1 bedroom + den - the largest 1 bedroom floor plan in the building! Features hardwood floors, brand new carpeting in bedroom, granite, SS appliances, large bathroom, big closets, in-unit washer/dryer. Sunny and bright with terrific balcony. Full amenity building with pool, gym, cleaners, fitness center, and more. Access to bike trails & lakefront, and Millennium Park!



No Dogs Allowed



