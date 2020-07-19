All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 415 E Waterside Dr 1205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
415 E Waterside Dr 1205
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

415 E Waterside Dr 1205

415 East Waterside Drive · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 East Waterside Drive, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
bike storage
internet access
Unit 1205 Available 08/01/20 415 E WATERSIDE DR, #1205 - Property Id: 310977

420 E Waterside 1205
Amazing 1 bedroom + den - the largest 1 bedroom floor plan in the building! Features hardwood floors, brand new carpeting in bedroom, granite, SS appliances, large bathroom, big closets, in-unit washer/dryer. Sunny and bright with terrific balcony. Full amenity building with pool, gym, cleaners, fitness center, and more. Access to bike trails & lakefront, and Millennium Park!

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Bicycle Room, Storage, Roof Deck, Receiving Room, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/415-e-waterside-dr-chicago-il-unit-1205/310977
Property Id 310977

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 have any available units?
415 E Waterside Dr 1205 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 have?
Some of 415 E Waterside Dr 1205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 currently offering any rent specials?
415 E Waterside Dr 1205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 pet-friendly?
No, 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 offer parking?
No, 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 does not offer parking.
Does 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 have a pool?
Yes, 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 has a pool.
Does 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 have accessible units?
No, 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 E Waterside Dr 1205 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 415 E Waterside Dr 1205?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
3818 N Sheffield Ave
3818 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60624
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity