Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave

Recently Updated 2nd Floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout except for Kitchen which has wood laminate. Eat-In Kitchen. Coin Laundry in Building. Back Porch Area which could also be used for Storage. Spacious Living Room. Separate Dining Room. Available Immediately! RENTER RESPONSIBLE FOR RENTERS INSURANCE. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS! Room sizes are estimated, Renter to confirm) GARAGE SPOT INCLUDED! ADDITIONAL GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE FOR $50 PER MONTH. 2 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.