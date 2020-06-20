All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W

4145 North Sheridan Road · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4145 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3W · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
TOP FLOOR~HIGH CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS - Property Id: 272382

Huge 1 bedroom condo in Buena Park in recently renovated vintage building. This top floor unit features high 15ft ceilings, skylight, hardwood floors throughout, spacious and bright living/dining rooms opening up to large deck. Eat-in kitchen. Large master bedroom with organized closet. Huge storage room. In-unit laundry. Building has beautiful vintage detail. Outdoor parking is included. Minutes from lake, red line, and Wrigley Field. Available June 1st!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272382
Property Id 272382

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5746267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W have any available units?
4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W have?
Some of 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W currently offering any rent specials?
4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W is pet friendly.
Does 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W offer parking?
Yes, 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W does offer parking.
Does 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W have a pool?
No, 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W does not have a pool.
Does 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W have accessible units?
No, 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
634-42 West Cornelia
634 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity