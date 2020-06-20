4145 N Sheridan Rd 3W

Amenities
TOP FLOOR~HIGH CEILINGS WITH SKYLIGHTS - Property Id: 272382
Huge 1 bedroom condo in Buena Park in recently renovated vintage building. This top floor unit features high 15ft ceilings, skylight, hardwood floors throughout, spacious and bright living/dining rooms opening up to large deck. Eat-in kitchen. Large master bedroom with organized closet. Huge storage room. In-unit laundry. Building has beautiful vintage detail. Outdoor parking is included. Minutes from lake, red line, and Wrigley Field. Available June 1st!
No Dogs Allowed
