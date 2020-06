Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Tenant occupied until May 1 Lease will begin May 15 1st month rent and 1 month security deposit to move in better credit preferred Bright, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom, single story condo available to view now. Available to lease May 15, 2020. 3rd floor walk up. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave. In unit washer/dryer. Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, granite countertops, fireplace, parking space included. Small pets ok with $300 deposit.