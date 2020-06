Amenities

4137 S Prairie Ave Unit 1S Available 07/01/20 AMAZING BRONZEVILLE APARTMENT - Beautifully renovated 3bed/2bath apartment in intimate building in Bronzeville. Gallery style kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Large living room/dining room combo with large private deck. In unit laundry and secure parking. Minutes from downtown Chicago. Blocks from Lake Michigan. Close to University of Chicago and Hyde Park restaurants, museums, nightlife, and much more! Very walkable and blocks from the green line and/or red line.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5783162)