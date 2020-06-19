412 North Des Plaines

Amenities
Unique newly rehabbed top-floor two bed/two bath unit in River West! Unit features in-unit washer/dryer, all new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, skylights, central heat & air, hardwood floors throughout. Steps Fulton Market and West Loop, the Grand Blue Line EL station, restaurants, shops and across the street from Jewel! Parking available for $150/month. Available May 1st. Pets ok with one-time $100 pet fee. No security deposit. In lieu of a deposit, there is a $250 move-in fee (per person). During these unprecedented times, we are happy to conduct video/FaceTime tours to those concerned about COVID-19. Contact Scott Harris of Honore Properties: sharris @ honoreproperties.com
Terms: One year lease