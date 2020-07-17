All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 41 E 8th St Apt.1502.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
41 E 8th St Apt.1502
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

41 E 8th St Apt.1502

41 East 8th Street · (312) 623-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41 East 8th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
41 E 8th St Apt.1502 Available 08/01/20 South Loop Cozy 2bed/2bath apt Available August 1, 2020!! - Available August 1, 2020 !! Bright and sunny East facing 2 bed 2 baths with gorgeous Lake Michigan views. Unit features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The open floor plan provides plenty of space for living room and dining room furniture. In unit washer and dryer with extra closets throughout for great storage and organization. Master bedroom features ensuite with a double vanity, jacuzzi tub, and walk-in shower. Spend summer on your balcony overlooking Lake Michigan or grilling and sunbathing on the buildings large private terrace. Walk to EVERYTHING including CTA, grocery, lakefront parks and more! Garage parking available. Fitness center and community room in the building. On-site management.HEAT AND INTERNET INCLUDED!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5867551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 have any available units?
41 E 8th St Apt.1502 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 have?
Some of 41 E 8th St Apt.1502's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 currently offering any rent specials?
41 E 8th St Apt.1502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 is pet friendly.
Does 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 offer parking?
Yes, 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 offers parking.
Does 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 have a pool?
No, 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 does not have a pool.
Does 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 have accessible units?
No, 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 does not have accessible units.
Does 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 E 8th St Apt.1502 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 41 E 8th St Apt.1502?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St
Chicago, IL 60651
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
11143 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
11143 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60628
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St
Chicago, IL 60620
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity