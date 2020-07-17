Amenities

41 E 8th St Apt.1502 Available 08/01/20 South Loop Cozy 2bed/2bath apt Available August 1, 2020!! - Available August 1, 2020 !! Bright and sunny East facing 2 bed 2 baths with gorgeous Lake Michigan views. Unit features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The open floor plan provides plenty of space for living room and dining room furniture. In unit washer and dryer with extra closets throughout for great storage and organization. Master bedroom features ensuite with a double vanity, jacuzzi tub, and walk-in shower. Spend summer on your balcony overlooking Lake Michigan or grilling and sunbathing on the buildings large private terrace. Walk to EVERYTHING including CTA, grocery, lakefront parks and more! Garage parking available. Fitness center and community room in the building. On-site management.HEAT AND INTERNET INCLUDED!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5867551)