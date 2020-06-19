All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4056 N Harding Ave 3

4056 North Harding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4056 North Harding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Irving Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
NEW REHAB 2 BED IN IRVING PARK BYHIGHWAY/BLUE LINE - Property Id: 262817

This Excellent Two Bedroom Apartment is a quick walk to the Blue Line at Irving Park. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to everything! It has recently been renovated to Condo Quality and Amenities include:

-In-Unit Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat & Air Conditioning
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Renovated bathroom with spa-like bath shower
-Modern Lighting Fixtures

Available June 1st!

Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262817
Property Id 262817

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4056 N Harding Ave 3 have any available units?
4056 N Harding Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4056 N Harding Ave 3 have?
Some of 4056 N Harding Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4056 N Harding Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4056 N Harding Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4056 N Harding Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4056 N Harding Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4056 N Harding Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 4056 N Harding Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4056 N Harding Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4056 N Harding Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4056 N Harding Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 4056 N Harding Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4056 N Harding Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 4056 N Harding Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4056 N Harding Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4056 N Harding Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
