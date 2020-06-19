4056 N Harding Ave 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed

NEW REHAB 2 BED IN IRVING PARK BYHIGHWAY/BLUE LINE - Property Id: 262817



This Excellent Two Bedroom Apartment is a quick walk to the Blue Line at Irving Park. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to everything! It has recently been renovated to Condo Quality and Amenities include:



-In-Unit Washer / Dryer

-Central Heat & Air Conditioning

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher

-Granite counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Renovated bathroom with spa-like bath shower

-Modern Lighting Fixtures



Available June 1st!



Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

No Dogs Allowed



