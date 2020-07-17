4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3

Amenities
Renovated Irving Park Studio - Property Id: 272317
Excellent Renovated Irving Park 1 Bedroom Apartment.
New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, hardwood, laundry in building
Video Tour Available
Pets welcome
I look forward to hearing from you.
Requirements: Monthly income equal to 3x monthly rent. Credit score of 650+
Photos maybe of similar unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4042-n-milwaukee-ct-chicago-il-unit-4909-3/272317
Property Id 272317
(RLNE5965284)