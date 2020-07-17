All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3

4042 N Milwaukee Ave · (773) 458-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Chicago
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4042 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4909-3 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Renovated Irving Park Studio - Property Id: 272317

Excellent Renovated Irving Park 1 Bedroom Apartment.

New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, hardwood, laundry in building

Video Tour Available

Pets welcome

I look forward to hearing from you.

Requirements: Monthly income equal to 3x monthly rent. Credit score of 650+

Photos maybe of similar unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4042-n-milwaukee-ct-chicago-il-unit-4909-3/272317
Property Id 272317

(RLNE5965284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 have any available units?
4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 have?
Some of 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 currently offering any rent specials?
4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 is pet friendly.
Does 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 offer parking?
No, 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 does not offer parking.
Does 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 have a pool?
No, 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 does not have a pool.
Does 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 have accessible units?
No, 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4042 N Milwaukee Ct 4909-3 has units with dishwashers.
