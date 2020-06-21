All apartments in Chicago
4038 N Ashland Ave 2W

4038 North Ashland Avenue · (312) 725-2694
Location

4038 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4034 N Ashland Ave - Property Id: 219699

Spacious, renovated 1 bed in North Center
This apartment is beautiful. The entire building was gutted and redone to create gorgeous condo-quality apartments in the heart of North Center. This large apartment has plenty of space so you can enjoy the high end features of the updated kitchen and bath. This apartment features a dishwasher, central AC, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. It is pet friendly and has laundry in the building. Call today as this deal won't last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219699
Property Id 219699

(RLNE5863997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W have any available units?
4038 N Ashland Ave 2W has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W have?
Some of 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W currently offering any rent specials?
4038 N Ashland Ave 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W is pet friendly.
Does 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W offer parking?
No, 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W does not offer parking.
Does 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W have a pool?
No, 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W does not have a pool.
Does 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W have accessible units?
No, 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4038 N Ashland Ave 2W has units with dishwashers.
