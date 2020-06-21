4038 N Ashland Ave 2W

Amenities
4034 N Ashland Ave - Property Id: 219699
Spacious, renovated 1 bed in North Center
This apartment is beautiful. The entire building was gutted and redone to create gorgeous condo-quality apartments in the heart of North Center. This large apartment has plenty of space so you can enjoy the high end features of the updated kitchen and bath. This apartment features a dishwasher, central AC, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. It is pet friendly and has laundry in the building. Call today as this deal won't last!
