4038 N Ashland Ave 2W

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

4034 N Ashland Ave - Property Id: 219699



Spacious, renovated 1 bed in North Center

This apartment is beautiful. The entire building was gutted and redone to create gorgeous condo-quality apartments in the heart of North Center. This large apartment has plenty of space so you can enjoy the high end features of the updated kitchen and bath. This apartment features a dishwasher, central AC, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. It is pet friendly and has laundry in the building. Call today as this deal won't last!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219699

Property Id 219699



(RLNE5863997)