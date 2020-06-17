4016 North Kenmore Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy living on a tree-lined street in a gorgeous light filled Western facing unit. Chicago greystone that was completely restored and renovated to the max in 2014! This 3 Bed/3 Bath essentially newer construction building was renovated with high-end condo quality finishes including imported marble bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite counters & island, stainless steel appliances, refinished concrete floors with radiant heating throughout the unit, 8" Solid core doors, 9 1/2" ceilings, and exposed brick walls. Two of the three bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms! The unit features in-unit washer and dryer and a private deck. Enjoy green living with 99% energy efficient windows and appliances - low bills. Parking available for an additional $150/month on a first come, first serve basis. Live near Wrigley field and only .2 miles from the red line Sheridan station. 3 parks within a mile, dog park, and one block from train. You don't want to miss this one!