Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:11 AM

4016 North Kenmore Avenue

4016 North Kenmore Avenue · (224) 210-0105
Location

4016 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1NW · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Enjoy living on a tree-lined street in a gorgeous light filled Western facing unit. Chicago greystone that was completely restored and renovated to the max in 2014! This 3 Bed/3 Bath essentially newer construction building was renovated with high-end condo quality finishes including imported marble bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite counters & island, stainless steel appliances, refinished concrete floors with radiant heating throughout the unit, 8" Solid core doors, 9 1/2" ceilings, and exposed brick walls. Two of the three bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms! The unit features in-unit washer and dryer and a private deck. Enjoy green living with 99% energy efficient windows and appliances - low bills. Parking available for an additional $150/month on a first come, first serve basis. Live near Wrigley field and only .2 miles from the red line Sheridan station. 3 parks within a mile, dog park, and one block from train. You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 North Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
4016 North Kenmore Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 North Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 4016 North Kenmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 North Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4016 North Kenmore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 North Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 North Kenmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4016 North Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4016 North Kenmore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4016 North Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 North Kenmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 North Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 4016 North Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4016 North Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4016 North Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 North Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 North Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
