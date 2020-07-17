All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

401 East ONTARIO Street

401 East Ontario Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 East Ontario Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
LARGER 1 BED FLOOR PLAN! Live in the heart of Streeterville in this luxury high rise condominium with a NE, NW view, featuring gleaming hardwood floors in the living area, carpeted bedroom. Full-amenity building includes 24-hr. door staff, indoor lap pool, sauna, sundeck, fitness room, bike room, recreation room and storage. A breath away from Ohio Street Beach and just a few steps away from Navy Pier, Whole Foods, movie theater and fun breakfast places and restaurants galore including the lovely Winter Jazz Club. Utilities includes everything including cable/Internet (except electric). Heated, assigned parking only $150 extra!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 East ONTARIO Street have any available units?
401 East ONTARIO Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 East ONTARIO Street have?
Some of 401 East ONTARIO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 East ONTARIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 East ONTARIO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 East ONTARIO Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 East ONTARIO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 401 East ONTARIO Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 East ONTARIO Street offers parking.
Does 401 East ONTARIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 East ONTARIO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 East ONTARIO Street have a pool?
Yes, 401 East ONTARIO Street has a pool.
Does 401 East ONTARIO Street have accessible units?
No, 401 East ONTARIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 East ONTARIO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 East ONTARIO Street has units with dishwashers.
