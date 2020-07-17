401 East ONTARIO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access media room sauna

LARGER 1 BED FLOOR PLAN! Live in the heart of Streeterville in this luxury high rise condominium with a NE, NW view, featuring gleaming hardwood floors in the living area, carpeted bedroom. Full-amenity building includes 24-hr. door staff, indoor lap pool, sauna, sundeck, fitness room, bike room, recreation room and storage. A breath away from Ohio Street Beach and just a few steps away from Navy Pier, Whole Foods, movie theater and fun breakfast places and restaurants galore including the lovely Winter Jazz Club. Utilities includes everything including cable/Internet (except electric). Heated, assigned parking only $150 extra!