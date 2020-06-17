400 W Division St 701

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Bran New 2Bed in edge on River North/Old Town - Property Id: 245368



Walking distance to best of Old Town, River North & Gold Coast.



Gourmet kitchens with European flat panel cabinetry, chef approved stainless steel appliances.

Glass-encased showers.

Expansive windows with roller shades with stunning city & lake views.

W&D in unit.



Price reflect net effective on a 13mo lease with a month free concession.



Amenities:

Fully equipped fitness center

Dog Spa & Outdoor heated dog run

Basketball court

Jacuzzi & steam sauna

Outdoor heated pool

Fire pits & kitchens w BBQs

Children's play area



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Laurin Bello, Broker.

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245368

Property Id 245368



(RLNE5691379)