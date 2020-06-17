400 W Division St 701

Amenities
Bran New 2Bed in edge on River North/Old Town - Property Id: 245368
Walking distance to best of Old Town, River North & Gold Coast.
Gourmet kitchens with European flat panel cabinetry, chef approved stainless steel appliances.
Glass-encased showers.
Expansive windows with roller shades with stunning city & lake views.
W&D in unit.
Price reflect net effective on a 13mo lease with a month free concession.
Amenities:
Fully equipped fitness center
Dog Spa & Outdoor heated dog run
Basketball court
Jacuzzi & steam sauna
Outdoor heated pool
Fire pits & kitchens w BBQs
Children's play area
