Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

400 W Division St 701

400 West Division Street · (312) 614-9439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 701 · Avail. now

$3,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Bran New 2Bed in edge on River North/Old Town - Property Id: 245368

Walking distance to best of Old Town, River North & Gold Coast.

Gourmet kitchens with European flat panel cabinetry, chef approved stainless steel appliances.
Glass-encased showers.
Expansive windows with roller shades with stunning city & lake views.
W&D in unit.

Price reflect net effective on a 13mo lease with a month free concession.

Amenities:
Fully equipped fitness center
Dog Spa & Outdoor heated dog run
Basketball court
Jacuzzi & steam sauna
Outdoor heated pool
Fire pits & kitchens w BBQs
Children's play area

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245368
Property Id 245368

(RLNE5691379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 W Division St 701 have any available units?
400 W Division St 701 has a unit available for $3,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 W Division St 701 have?
Some of 400 W Division St 701's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 W Division St 701 currently offering any rent specials?
400 W Division St 701 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 W Division St 701 pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 W Division St 701 is pet friendly.
Does 400 W Division St 701 offer parking?
No, 400 W Division St 701 does not offer parking.
Does 400 W Division St 701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 W Division St 701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 W Division St 701 have a pool?
Yes, 400 W Division St 701 has a pool.
Does 400 W Division St 701 have accessible units?
No, 400 W Division St 701 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 W Division St 701 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 W Division St 701 has units with dishwashers.
