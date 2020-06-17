All apartments in Chicago
3935 N Janssen

3935 North Janssen Avenue · (773) 789-7191
3935 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Stunning Southport 1 bed close to the Irving Park Brown line or Southport line. Tons of Southport shops, restuarants, Jewel and much more all within a 10 minute walking distance.This Stunning Southport 1 bed w eat in kitchen. Huge living area, natural sunlight, onsite laundry and maintenance.. It has a communal back porch area, perfect for grilling and spending time outside in the summer. Lots of natural sunlight, east facing windows overlooking a tree lined street. The apartment features ample closet space, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3935 N Janssen have any available units?
3935 N Janssen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 N Janssen have?
Some of 3935 N Janssen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 N Janssen currently offering any rent specials?
3935 N Janssen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 N Janssen pet-friendly?
No, 3935 N Janssen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3935 N Janssen offer parking?
No, 3935 N Janssen does not offer parking.
Does 3935 N Janssen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 N Janssen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 N Janssen have a pool?
No, 3935 N Janssen does not have a pool.
Does 3935 N Janssen have accessible units?
No, 3935 N Janssen does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 N Janssen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 N Janssen does not have units with dishwashers.
