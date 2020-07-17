Amenities

Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 3928 N JANSSEN AVE, #2S - Property Id: 305468



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out!

2 bedroom apartment right at Irving & Southport. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath and laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Close proximity to shops, restaurants and cta. Pet friendly building! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



