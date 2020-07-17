Amenities
Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 3928 N JANSSEN AVE, #2S - Property Id: 305468
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out!
2 bedroom apartment right at Irving & Southport. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath and laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Close proximity to shops, restaurants and cta. Pet friendly building! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3928-n-janssen-ave-chicago-il-unit-2s/305468
Property Id 305468
(RLNE5951688)