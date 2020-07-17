All apartments in Chicago
3928 N Janssen Ave 2S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3928 N Janssen Ave 2S

3928 North Janssen Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

3928 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,970

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 2S Available 08/01/20 3928 N JANSSEN AVE, #2S - Property Id: 305468

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location - Don't Miss Out!
2 bedroom apartment right at Irving & Southport. Features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen & bath and laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Close proximity to shops, restaurants and cta. Pet friendly building! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3928-n-janssen-ave-chicago-il-unit-2s/305468
Property Id 305468

(RLNE5951688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S have any available units?
3928 N Janssen Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S have?
Some of 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
3928 N Janssen Ave 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S offer parking?
No, 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S does not offer parking.
Does 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3928 N Janssen Ave 2S has units with dishwashers.
