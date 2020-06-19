All apartments in Chicago
3923 W Schubert Ave 2

3923 West Schubert Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3923 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Koz Park - 2 Bedroom - Dining Room/Sun-room - Property Id: 172607

HUGE 2 Bed / 1 Bath Vintage in Logan Square across from Koz Park! Dog Friendly! SS Appliances, Sun-room, Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat incl!

Large living room, dining room AND sun-room! 2 Bed / 1 Bath across the street from Kosciuszko Park in Logan Square! Tons of unique closets and large eat in SS kitchen with dishwasher. Close to public transit- Diversey & Pulaski bus as well as Logan Square Blue Line stop and Healy Metra stop.

Includes features such as:

-Updated Kitchen with Dark Wood Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Double Door Fridge, Oven & Dishwasher and Pantry
-King-sized Bedrooms
-Brand New Bathroom with fresh Tiles, Tub, Toilet and Fixtures.
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Lots of Unique Closet Space

FREE HEAT!

Application Fee & Move-in Fees (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172607
Property Id 172607

(RLNE5582327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 have any available units?
3923 W Schubert Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 have?
Some of 3923 W Schubert Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3923 W Schubert Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 W Schubert Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
