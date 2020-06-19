3923 W Schubert Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Huge Koz Park - 2 Bedroom - Dining Room/Sun-room - Property Id: 172607



HUGE 2 Bed / 1 Bath Vintage in Logan Square across from Koz Park! Dog Friendly! SS Appliances, Sun-room, Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat incl!



Large living room, dining room AND sun-room! 2 Bed / 1 Bath across the street from Kosciuszko Park in Logan Square! Tons of unique closets and large eat in SS kitchen with dishwasher. Close to public transit- Diversey & Pulaski bus as well as Logan Square Blue Line stop and Healy Metra stop.



Includes features such as:



-Updated Kitchen with Dark Wood Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Double Door Fridge, Oven & Dishwasher and Pantry

-King-sized Bedrooms

-Brand New Bathroom with fresh Tiles, Tub, Toilet and Fixtures.

-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Lots of Unique Closet Space



FREE HEAT!



Application Fee & Move-in Fees (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172607

Property Id 172607



(RLNE5582327)