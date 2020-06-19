3923 W Schubert Ave 2

Amenities
Huge Koz Park - 2 Bedroom - Dining Room/Sun-room - Property Id: 172607
HUGE 2 Bed / 1 Bath Vintage in Logan Square across from Koz Park! Dog Friendly! SS Appliances, Sun-room, Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat incl!
Large living room, dining room AND sun-room! 2 Bed / 1 Bath across the street from Kosciuszko Park in Logan Square! Tons of unique closets and large eat in SS kitchen with dishwasher. Close to public transit- Diversey & Pulaski bus as well as Logan Square Blue Line stop and Healy Metra stop.
Includes features such as:
-Updated Kitchen with Dark Wood Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Double Door Fridge, Oven & Dishwasher and Pantry
-King-sized Bedrooms
-Brand New Bathroom with fresh Tiles, Tub, Toilet and Fixtures.
-Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Lots of Unique Closet Space
FREE HEAT!
Application Fee & Move-in Fees (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172607
