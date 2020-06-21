All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3920 N Janssen Ave 3

3920 North Janssen Avenue · (847) 877-7095
Location

3920 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
dogs allowed
MUST SEE HUGE 5BR/3BA APARTMENT - Property Id: 289245

IN LAKE VIEW! DON'T MISS OUT!
This recently restored apartment is absolutely stunning! Enormous five bedrooms, with three full baths, two living rooms, huge kitchen and separate dining with dishwasher, two cozy gas fireplaces, beautiful hardwood floors, central air conditioning, convenient in-unit laundry and parking in the rear.
This recently renovated spectacular vintage building is on a quiet tree lined street in Lakeview. This hip neighborhood is known for its fine dining, boutique shops and unique entertainment venues including the Music Box Theater. The very popular Southport Corridor is just a few blocks away. The building has easy access to the #9 Ashland, #80 Irving Park, and #22 Clark bus routes. Parking is available at this location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289245
Property Id 289245

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

