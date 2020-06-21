3920 N Janssen Ave 3

Amenities

MUST SEE HUGE 5BR/3BA APARTMENT



IN LAKE VIEW! DON'T MISS OUT!

This recently restored apartment is absolutely stunning! Enormous five bedrooms, with three full baths, two living rooms, huge kitchen and separate dining with dishwasher, two cozy gas fireplaces, beautiful hardwood floors, central air conditioning, convenient in-unit laundry and parking in the rear.

This recently renovated spectacular vintage building is on a quiet tree lined street in Lakeview. This hip neighborhood is known for its fine dining, boutique shops and unique entertainment venues including the Music Box Theater. The very popular Southport Corridor is just a few blocks away. The building has easy access to the #9 Ashland, #80 Irving Park, and #22 Clark bus routes. Parking is available at this location.

No Dogs Allowed



