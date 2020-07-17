All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

3904 N Janssen

3904 North Janssen Avenue · (708) 942-1771
Location

3904 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
Stunning Southport 2 bed close to the Irving Park Brown line or Southport line. Tons of Southport shops, restuarants, Jewel and much more all within a 10 minute walking distance.This Stunning Southport 2 bed stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and brand new hardwood floors. It has a communal back porch area, perfect for grilling and spending time outside in the summer. Lots of natural sunlight, east facing windows overlooking a tree lined street. The apartment features ample closet space, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.This apartment is available now and is a great deal for the location! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 N Janssen have any available units?
3904 N Janssen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 N Janssen have?
Some of 3904 N Janssen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 N Janssen currently offering any rent specials?
3904 N Janssen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 N Janssen pet-friendly?
No, 3904 N Janssen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3904 N Janssen offer parking?
No, 3904 N Janssen does not offer parking.
Does 3904 N Janssen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 N Janssen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 N Janssen have a pool?
No, 3904 N Janssen does not have a pool.
Does 3904 N Janssen have accessible units?
No, 3904 N Janssen does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 N Janssen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 N Janssen has units with dishwashers.
