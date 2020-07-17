All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3904 N Bell Ave # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3904 N Bell Ave # 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3904 N Bell Ave # 2

3904 North Bell Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3904 North Bell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RARE 3 BED / 1 BATH W/ HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT & A/C! - Property Id: 305825

Tired of small living space? This vintage unit offers large living room and dining area, three bedrooms, enclosed porch, bathroom with tub and a shower and spacious kitchen with a dishwasher! Unit is on the second floor, with tall ceilings, central heat and a/c and hardwood throughout. Bedrooms are medium to small in size and all have windows and closets. Free laundry in the building. Here you are between Roscoe Village / North Center and St. Bens. Spend quiet evening at one of many local restaurants or pubs with easy access to more booming nightlife on Lincoln or Lakeview. Street parking is more than plentiful and it is barely 10 minute walk to Irving Park Brown Line. Appreciate Bell school district, summer street festivals and bring your pet because they are more than welcome here! Priced right. Why don't you have a look?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3904-n-bell-ave-%23-2-chicago-il/305825
Property Id 305825

(RLNE5938076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 have any available units?
3904 N Bell Ave # 2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 have?
Some of 3904 N Bell Ave # 2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3904 N Bell Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 offer parking?
No, 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 N Bell Ave # 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3904 N Bell Ave # 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street
Chicago, IL 60618

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity