3904 N Bell Ave # 2

RARE 3 BED / 1 BATH W/ HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT & A/C!



Tired of small living space? This vintage unit offers large living room and dining area, three bedrooms, enclosed porch, bathroom with tub and a shower and spacious kitchen with a dishwasher! Unit is on the second floor, with tall ceilings, central heat and a/c and hardwood throughout. Bedrooms are medium to small in size and all have windows and closets. Free laundry in the building. Here you are between Roscoe Village / North Center and St. Bens. Spend quiet evening at one of many local restaurants or pubs with easy access to more booming nightlife on Lincoln or Lakeview. Street parking is more than plentiful and it is barely 10 minute walk to Irving Park Brown Line. Appreciate Bell school district, summer street festivals and bring your pet because they are more than welcome here! Priced right. Why don't you have a look?

