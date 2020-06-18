All apartments in Chicago
3902 N Janssen Ave 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3902 N Janssen Ave 1

3902 North Janssen Avenue · (215) 384-3802
Location

3902 North Janssen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Large Lakeview 1 bed, near Red Line and Brown Line - Property Id: 288920

This lovely apartment is very well located in a nice walk up building. It has a communal back porch area, perfect for grilling and spending time outside in the summer. Lots of natural sunlight, east facing windows overlooking a tree lined street. The apartment features ample closet space, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. This apartment is available now and is a great deal for the location! Call today.
Property Id 288920

(RLNE5827635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 have any available units?
3902 N Janssen Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 have?
Some of 3902 N Janssen Ave 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3902 N Janssen Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 N Janssen Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
