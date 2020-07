Amenities

Unit 2E Available 08/01/20 Rehab in Logan Square! SS Kitchen w/D/W& W/D. - Property Id: 260580



2BR/1BA Recent Rehab in Logan Square! SS Kitchen w/Dishwasher & in unit W/D.



2 Bed / 1 Bath Recent rehab in Logan Square. Light filled extra large living room. Beautiful eat-in-kitchen sparkling in stainless steel appliances, light granite counter tops and private in unit washer/dryer. Kitchen has attached enclosed porch perfect for office or mud room. Gorgeous bathrooms covered in signature silver porcelain tile. Each bedroom features a custom closet.



-In-Unit Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops / Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3823-w-altgeld-st-chicago-il-unit-2e/260580

No Dogs Allowed



