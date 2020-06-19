Amenities
3821 North Greenview Avenue Apt #1W, Chicago, IL 60613 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Brand New Rehabbed Large Studio features modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, separate dining area, spacious living area, great closet space, In unit laundry and pets are welcome. Hardwood floors,ceiling fan. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3540781 ]