Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3821 North Greenview Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

3821 North Greenview Avenue

3821 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 343-8160
Location

3821 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Studio

Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3821 North Greenview Avenue Apt #1W, Chicago, IL 60613 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Brand New Rehabbed Large Studio features modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, separate dining area, spacious living area, great closet space, In unit laundry and pets are welcome. Hardwood floors,ceiling fan. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3540781 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 North Greenview Avenue have any available units?
3821 North Greenview Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 North Greenview Avenue have?
Some of 3821 North Greenview Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 North Greenview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3821 North Greenview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 North Greenview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 North Greenview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3821 North Greenview Avenue offer parking?
No, 3821 North Greenview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3821 North Greenview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 North Greenview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 North Greenview Avenue have a pool?
No, 3821 North Greenview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3821 North Greenview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3821 North Greenview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 North Greenview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 North Greenview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
