in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Wrigleyville 2 BR/2 Bath with 2 parking spots - Property Id: 235145



Beautifully rehabbed multi-unit residential building with beaming hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Feeling a little chilly warm up to your gas fire place. Entertainers delight with a massive double living room complete with a formal dining room. These units include 2 bed /2 bath with master suite, walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and microwave. Complete this with an extra large tandem spot to accommodate 2 cars.



2 blocks to Wrigley Field/ Easy Access to the el/ Hot Night life with a variety of restaurants/bars -Hop skip and jump to beautiful Lake Michigan - Sorry No pets allowed in these units.



Unit Available NOW!

$350 move in fee per person

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235145

No Pets Allowed



