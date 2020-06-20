All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3816 N Sheffield Ave

3816 North Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3816 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
New Rehab w/ Granite, SS & DW - Property Id: 289522

Take a look at this 2 bed apartment in a great Wrigleyville/Lakeview location. This newly rehabbed unit features central air, rehabbed kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher!

Located just 1 block north of Wrigley Field, you will be in the heart of everything Wrigleyville has to offer including tons of restaurants, bars, and more!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289522
Property Id 289522

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 N Sheffield Ave have any available units?
3816 N Sheffield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 N Sheffield Ave have?
Some of 3816 N Sheffield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 N Sheffield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3816 N Sheffield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 N Sheffield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 N Sheffield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3816 N Sheffield Ave offer parking?
No, 3816 N Sheffield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3816 N Sheffield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 N Sheffield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 N Sheffield Ave have a pool?
No, 3816 N Sheffield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3816 N Sheffield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3816 N Sheffield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 N Sheffield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 N Sheffield Ave has units with dishwashers.
