All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E

3814 North Sheffield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3814 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 bed/2 bath w/ Laundry in unit & dishwasher - Property Id: 282369

Excellent location in Wrigleyville for this spacious apartment! It is just a block from the Sheffield Red Line, and also a quick walk to the Irving Park bus. Plus, all the fun, bars, restaurants in Wrigley are right in the neighborhood. The apartment is a modern rehab with hardwood floors. This 2 level duplex is being fully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher in the kitchen and laundry in unit. There is central heat and AC. Cats are OK.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Video available upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282369
Property Id 282369

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5860949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E have any available units?
3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E have?
Some of 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E is pet friendly.
Does 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E offer parking?
No, 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E does not offer parking.
Does 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
K2 Apartments
365 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60661
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610
1103 W Cornelia Ave
1103 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College