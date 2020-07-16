3814 N Sheffield Ave 1E

Amenities
2 bed/2 bath w/ Laundry in unit & dishwasher - Property Id: 282369
Excellent location in Wrigleyville for this spacious apartment! It is just a block from the Sheffield Red Line, and also a quick walk to the Irving Park bus. Plus, all the fun, bars, restaurants in Wrigley are right in the neighborhood. The apartment is a modern rehab with hardwood floors. This 2 level duplex is being fully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher in the kitchen and laundry in unit. There is central heat and AC. Cats are OK.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Video available upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282369
Property Id 282369
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5860949)