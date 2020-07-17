All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3811 N Marshfield Ave

3811 North Marshfield Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

3811 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Gut Rehab! Central Air & W/D Unit. Walking to El - Property Id: 304474

Take a look at this renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in Lakeview, just 3.5 blocks to the Irving Park Brown Line. Features include a rehabbed kitchen and bath, dishwasher, central air, and laundry in unit. Cats are welcome. PHOTOS MAY BE OF SIMILAR UNITS IN THE BUILDING.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304474
Property Id 304474

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5870931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 N Marshfield Ave have any available units?
3811 N Marshfield Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 N Marshfield Ave have?
Some of 3811 N Marshfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 N Marshfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3811 N Marshfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 N Marshfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 N Marshfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3811 N Marshfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3811 N Marshfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3811 N Marshfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 N Marshfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 N Marshfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3811 N Marshfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3811 N Marshfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3811 N Marshfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 N Marshfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 N Marshfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
