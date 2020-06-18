All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3804 N Marshfield Ave 3

3804 North Marshfield Avenue · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3804 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Must See Rehabbed 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 243802

Renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances, updated bath, washer & dryer in-unit. Cats welcome. Great location close to Irving Park & Addison Brown lines. Short walk to Southport Ave hotspots, Trader Joes, Jewel and more. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243802
Property Id 243802

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5802063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 have any available units?
3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 have?
Some of 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 N Marshfield Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
