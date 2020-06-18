3804 N Marshfield Ave 3

Amenities
Must See Rehabbed 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview! - Property Id: 243802
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances, updated bath, washer & dryer in-unit. Cats welcome. Great location close to Irving Park & Addison Brown lines. Short walk to Southport Ave hotspots, Trader Joes, Jewel and more. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243802
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5802063)