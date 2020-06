Amenities

Gorgeous 1st floor fully-furnished co-op. Spacious unit with lots of windows & tons of storage. Building has 24-hour doorperson, indoor pool, fitness center, meeting room, party room, & small playroom for toddlers. Parking available for an additional $250/month. Great location: right on the CTA bus line & close to the lakefront/beach. Your visiting guest can rent a unit for $100/night (cheaper than a hotel).